-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 432,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $892,219 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

