$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

