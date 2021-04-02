-$0.46 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLTO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $51,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. Galecto has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.