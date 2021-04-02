-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,473. The company has a market cap of $298.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $3,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

