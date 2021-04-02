$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 206,041 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. 957,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,989. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

