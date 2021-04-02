$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

