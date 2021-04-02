$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.80. MasTec reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

MTZ traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.79. 853,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. MasTec has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MasTec by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 367,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.