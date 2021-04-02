$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

