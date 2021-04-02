$0.87 EPS Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,329,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,086,377.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,328,130 shares of company stock valued at $95,485,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 807,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,848. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

