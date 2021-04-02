0Chain Trading Up 67.2% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 67.2% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $86.99 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037606 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.