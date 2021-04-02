0x (ZRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $333.00 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $333.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00674594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028685 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

