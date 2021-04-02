-$1.00 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.91). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

