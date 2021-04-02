$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $949.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.60.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.