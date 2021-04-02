$1.22 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. ResMed reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.44. 485,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 52 week low of $140.29 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.