$1.22 EPS Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

TTC stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 409,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,517 shares of company stock worth $4,911,616. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Toro by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Toro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

