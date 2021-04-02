$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $3.10 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 464.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.