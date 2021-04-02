$1.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $1.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $35.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $92.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $193.54 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $425.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

