$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Generac reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Generac by 1,315.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $20,388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 717,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.00. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

