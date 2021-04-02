1,060,408 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,060,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,744,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $116,155,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $96,654,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $95,799,000.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 563,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.