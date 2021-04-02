10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,845,200.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $1,845,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TXG traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.79. 855,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,735. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.