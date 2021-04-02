10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $1,383,975.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $1,383,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,250 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.79. The stock had a trading volume of 855,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,735. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 131.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $439,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,244,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

