10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.79. The company had a trading volume of 855,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,735. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $201.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

