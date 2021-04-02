118,914 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,524. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $77.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86.

