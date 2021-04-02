123,016 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,788,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,218,461. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock valued at $94,493,362 over the last quarter.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

