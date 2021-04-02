127,603 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,027. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

