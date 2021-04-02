13,415 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Enphase Energy makes up 2.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $3,697,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.69. 2,718,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,069. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.