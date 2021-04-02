136,103 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.27. 6,984,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.