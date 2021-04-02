14,948 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.23. 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,804. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

