15,339 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $207.18 and a 52 week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

