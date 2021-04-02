15,710 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $28,651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after buying an additional 292,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255,020 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,792.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $85.40. 237,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

