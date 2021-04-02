162,180 Shares in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.51% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSMT. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $15,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $5,284,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000.

NASDAQ:KSMT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

