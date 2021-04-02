16,500 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. LGI Homes comprises approximately 1.7% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $153.00. 201,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $154.32. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.