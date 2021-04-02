170,164 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 11.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

