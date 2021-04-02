$174.48 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $174.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $685.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.80 million to $716.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $696.53 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

UCBI stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $51,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 748.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 516,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

