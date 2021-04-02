175,000 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 32,612.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 437,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

