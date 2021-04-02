17,559 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,346,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.