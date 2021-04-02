$176.43 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report sales of $176.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.86 million and the highest is $182.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $691.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.37 million to $701.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $678.94 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

