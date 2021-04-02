181,405 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.86. 26,312,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,906,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

