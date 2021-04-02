18,169 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 205.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

