182,500 Shares in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000.

Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

