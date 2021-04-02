19,295 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. EMC Capital Management owned 0.06% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. 99,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

