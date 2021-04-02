19,600 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,948,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Medtronic by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after buying an additional 453,305 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 553,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,283.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.19. 6,020,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

