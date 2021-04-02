1inch (1INCH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $98.13 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00007793 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $696.81 million and $98.13 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,810,375 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

