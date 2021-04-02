1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in 1st Source by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.