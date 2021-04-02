$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

