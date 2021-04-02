200,554 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,586,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.9% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,923,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,782,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.35 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

