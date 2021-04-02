21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 713,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 156,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,182,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.