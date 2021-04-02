$229.49 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce sales of $229.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $258.97 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $200.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NYSE PJT opened at $69.58 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 21,493.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after buying an additional 80,210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

