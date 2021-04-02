25,250 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.36. 23,497,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,275,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.77 and a 200 day moving average of $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.41 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.