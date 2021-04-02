258 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,653,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,977.20.

NVR opened at $4,785.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,617.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,286.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,294.72 and a 12-month high of $4,832.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

